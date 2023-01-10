In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Dow topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.2%. Year to date, Dow registers a 11.1% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Boeing, trading down 1.9%. Boeing is showing a gain of 7.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Walt Disney, trading down 0.9%, and Visa, trading up 1.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: BA, DOW

