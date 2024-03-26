In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Amgen topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.1%. Year to date, Amgen has lost about 1.4% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Boeing, trading down 1.0%. Boeing is lower by about 27.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Nike, trading down 0.6%, and Caterpillar, trading up 0.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: BA, AMGN

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.