In early trading on Thursday, shares of Verizon Communications topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.6%. Year to date, Verizon Communications has lost about 26.7% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is American Express, trading down 3.3%. American Express is lower by about 8.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Intel, trading down 2.6%, and Chevron, trading down 0.6% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: AXP, VZ

