Dow Movers: AXP, UNH

In early trading on Thursday, shares of UnitedHealth Group topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.8%. Year to date, UnitedHealth Group has lost about 12.1% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is American Express, trading down 2.2%. American Express is showing a gain of 15.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Nike, trading down 1.7%, and Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading up 1.5% on the day.

