In early trading on Friday, shares of UnitedHealth Group topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.2%. Year to date, UnitedHealth Group has lost about 5.4% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is American Express, trading down 1.2%. American Express is showing a gain of 3.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Walt Disney, trading down 1.2%, and Caterpillar, trading up 0.6% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: AXP, UNH

