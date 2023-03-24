In early trading on Friday, shares of Procter & Gamble topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.8%. Year to date, Procter & Gamble has lost about 4.3% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is American Express, trading down 3.0%. American Express is showing a gain of 6.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Goldman Sachs Group, trading down 2.9%, and Walmart, trading up 0.7% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: AXP, PG

