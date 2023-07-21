In early trading on Friday, shares of Merck topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.8%. Year to date, Merck has lost about 1.4% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is American Express, trading down 5.1%. American Express is showing a gain of 13.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Goldman Sachs Group, trading down 0.8%, and Cisco Systems, trading up 0.7% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: AXP, MRK

