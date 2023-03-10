In early trading on Friday, shares of Merck topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.8%. Year to date, Merck has lost about 1.3% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is American Express, trading down 4.0%. American Express is showing a gain of 11.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Goldman Sachs Group, trading down 3.8%, and McDonald's, trading up 1.6% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: AXP, MRK

