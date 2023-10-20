In early trading on Friday, shares of Intel topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.2%. Year to date, Intel registers a 36.5% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is American Express, trading down 2.0%. American Express is lower by about 0.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Travelers Companies, trading down 1.0%, and Verizon Communications, trading up 1.0% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: AXP, INTC

