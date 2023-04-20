In early trading on Thursday, shares of International Business Machines topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.9%. Year to date, International Business Machines has lost about 9.6% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is American Express, trading down 4.7%. American Express is showing a gain of 6.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Verizon Communications, trading down 3.1%, and Procter & Gamble, trading up 0.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: AXP, IBM

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.