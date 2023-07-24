Dow Movers: AXP, CVX

In early trading on Monday, shares of Chevron topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.5%. Year to date, Chevron has lost about 10.3% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is American Express, trading down 1.2%. American Express is showing a gain of 13.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Salesforce, trading down 1.1%, and Johnson & Johnson, trading up 1.2% on the day.

