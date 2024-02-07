News & Insights

Dow Movers: AMGN, WBA

February 07, 2024 — 10:12 am EST

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.1%. Year to date, Walgreens Boots Alliance has lost about 9.6% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Amgen, trading down 2.5%. Amgen is showing a gain of 7.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Walt Disney, trading down 1.6%, and Caterpillar, trading up 1.6% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: AMGN, WBA

