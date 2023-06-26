Dow Movers: AMGN, NKE

In early trading on Monday, shares of Nike topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.4%. Year to date, Nike has lost about 4.2% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Amgen, trading down 2.2%. Amgen is lower by about 15.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Johnson & Johnson, trading down 1.4%, and Caterpillar, trading up 1.8% on the day.

