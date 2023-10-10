In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Coca-Cola topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.6%. Year to date, Coca-Cola has lost about 15.6% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Amgen, trading down 1.1%. Amgen is showing a gain of 2.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Merck, trading down 1.0%, and Dow, trading up 1.4% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: AMGN, KO

