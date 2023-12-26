In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Intel topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.7%. Year to date, Intel registers a 86.5% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Amgen, trading down 0.7%. Amgen is showing a gain of 7.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Verizon Communications, trading down 0.4%, and Caterpillar, trading up 1.4% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: AMGN, INTC

