Dow Movers: AMGN, INTC

In early trading on Friday, shares of Intel topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 7.0%. Year to date, Intel registers a 20.8% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Amgen, trading down 2.1%. Amgen is lower by about 10.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Boeing, trading down 0.9%, and Caterpillar, trading up 1.1% on the day.

