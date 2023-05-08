Dow Movers: AMGN, DIS

In early trading on Monday, shares of Walt Disney topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.4%. Year to date, Walt Disney registers a 18.4% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Amgen, trading down 1.6%. Amgen is lower by about 11.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading down 1.2%, and Chevron, trading up 0.9% on the day.

