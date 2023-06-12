In early trading on Monday, shares of Salesforce topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.8%. Year to date, Salesforce registers a 65.3% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Amgen, trading down 0.7%. Amgen is lower by about 17.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Nike, trading down 0.6%, and Intel, trading up 1.7% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: AMGN, CRM

