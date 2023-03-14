In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Salesforce topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 4.2%. Year to date, Salesforce registers a 37.9% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Amgen, trading down 0.8%. Amgen is lower by about 11.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Travelers Companies, trading down 0.5%, and American Express, trading up 3.7% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: AMGN, CRM

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.