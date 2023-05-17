In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Boeing topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.8%. Year to date, Boeing registers a 7.3% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Amgen, trading down 1.7%. Amgen is lower by about 15.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Merck, trading down 1.2%, and JPMorgan Chase, trading up 1.6% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: AMGN, BA

