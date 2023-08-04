In early trading on Friday, shares of Amgen (AMGN) topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 4.1%. Year to date, Amgen has lost about 8.5% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Apple (AAPL), trading down 2.6%. Apple is showing a gain of 43.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Verizon Communications (VZ), trading down 0.6%, and Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), trading up 1.9% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: AAPL, AMGN

