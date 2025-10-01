In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Nike topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 4.3%. Year to date, Nike has lost about 3.9% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Walmart, trading down 2.1%. Walmart is showing a gain of 11.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are JPMorgan Chase, trading down 1.6%, and Amgen, trading up 2.9% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: WMT, NKE

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.