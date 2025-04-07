In early trading on Monday, shares of Merck topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading down 1.9%. Year to date, Merck has lost about 19.7% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is NVIDIA, trading down 7.3%. NVIDIA is lower by about 34.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Caterpillar, trading down 6.2%, and MMM, trading down 2.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: NVDA, MRK

