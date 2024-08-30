In early trading on Friday, shares of Intel topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 5.9%. Year to date, Intel has lost about 57.6% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Nike, trading down 0.7%. Nike is lower by about 23.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Chevron, trading down 0.3%, and Amazon.com, trading up 1.0% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: NKE, INTC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.