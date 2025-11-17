In early trading on Monday, shares of Amgen topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.2%. Year to date, Amgen registers a 30.8% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Nike, trading down 1.6%. Nike is lower by about 16.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Apple, trading down 1.4%, and Walt Disney, trading up 1.0% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: NKE, AMGN

