Dow Movers: INTC, HD

In early trading on Monday, shares of Home Depot topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.8%. Year to date, Home Depot registers a 14.2% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Intel, trading down 3.4%. Intel is lower by about 55.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Dow, trading down 1.8%, and Walmart, trading up 0.6% on the day.

