In early trading on Wednesday, shares of NVIDIA topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.1%. Year to date, NVIDIA registers a 32.1% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is International Business Machines, trading down 0.8%. International Business Machines is showing a gain of 18.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Chevron, trading down 0.7%, and Boeing, trading up 0.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: IBM, NVDA

