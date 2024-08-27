In early trading on Tuesday, shares of American Express topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.7%. Year to date, American Express registers a 36.5% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Amazon.com, trading down 1.3%. Amazon.com is showing a gain of 14.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Salesforce, trading down 1.0%, and Travelers Companies, trading up 0.6% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: AMZN, AXP

