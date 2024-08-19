In early trading on Monday, shares of McDonald's topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.8%. Year to date, McDonald's has lost about 3.5% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Apple, trading down 0.7%. Apple is showing a gain of 16.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Microsoft, trading down 0.1%, and Walt Disney, trading up 1.0% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: AAPL, MCD

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.