Dow Movers: XOM, PG

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Procter & Gamble topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.5%. Year to date, Procter & Gamble registers a 4.3% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Exxon Mobil, trading down 4.6%. Exxon Mobil is lower by about 39.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Chevron, trading down 4.5%, and Intel, trading up 0.3% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.