Dow Movers: XOM, PFE

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Pfizer topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.1%. Year to date, Pfizer has lost about 3.4% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Exxon Mobil, trading down 2.4%. Exxon Mobil is lower by about 37.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Chevron, trading down 1.9%, and International Business Machines, trading up 1.9% on the day.

