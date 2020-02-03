Dow Movers: XOM, NKE

In early trading on Monday, shares of Nike (NKE) topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.9%. Year to date, Nike has lost about 1.2% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM), trading down 1.6%. Exxon Mobil Corp is lower by about 12.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Chevron Corporation (CVX), trading down 0.2%, and Merck & Co (MRK), trading up 2.3% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.