Dow Movers: XOM, NKE

Published

In early trading on Monday, shares of Nike (NKE) topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.9%. Year to date, Nike has lost about 1.2% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM), trading down 1.6%. Exxon Mobil Corp is lower by about 12.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Chevron Corporation (CVX), trading down 0.2%, and Merck & Co (MRK), trading up 2.3% on the day.

