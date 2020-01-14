Markets
Dow Movers: XOM, JPM

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of JPMorgan Chase (JPM) topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.9%. Year to date, JPMorgan Chase registers a 0.2% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM), trading down 0.8%. Exxon Mobil Corp is lower by about 0.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Apple (AAPL), trading down 0.6%, and American Express (AXP), trading up 0.8% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

