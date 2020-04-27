Dow Movers: XOM, HD

In early trading on Monday, shares of Home Depot topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.1%. Year to date, Home Depot has lost about 0.8% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Exxon Mobil, trading down 2.1%. Exxon Mobil is lower by about 38.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Boeing trading down 2.0%, and JPMorgan Chase, trading up 2.0% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.