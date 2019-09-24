Markets
Dow Movers: XOM, HD

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Home Depot (HD) topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.7%. Year to date, Home Depot registers a 33.9% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM), trading down 0.7%. Exxon Mobil Corp is showing a gain of 5.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Goldman Sachs Group (GS), trading down 0.4%, and Cisco Systems (CSCO), trading up 1.5% on the day.

