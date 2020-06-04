Dow Movers: XOM, BA

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Boeing topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 4.4%. Year to date, Boeing has lost about 44.5% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Exxon Mobil, trading down 1.6%. Exxon Mobil is lower by about 30.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading down 1.5%, and Intel trading up 0.8% on the day.

