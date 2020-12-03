Dow Movers: WMT, WBA

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.6%. Year to date, Walgreens Boots Alliance has lost about 30.0% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Walmart, trading down 0.9%. Walmart is showing a gain of 25.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Walt Disney, trading down 0.8%, and Boeing, trading up 3.6% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.