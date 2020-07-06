Markets
Dow Movers: WMT, WBA

In early trading on Monday, shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 4.2%. Year to date, Walgreens Boots Alliance has lost about 25.8% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Walmart, trading down 0.2%. Walmart is showing a gain of 0.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Intel, trading flat on the day, and American Express, trading up 3.2% on the day.

