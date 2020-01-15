Dow Movers: WMT, UNH

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of UnitedHealth Group (UNH) topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.1%. Year to date, UnitedHealth Group registers a 0.1% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Walmart (WMT), trading down 1.1%. Walmart is lower by about 3.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Goldman Sachs Group (GS), trading down 0.7%, and Pfizer (PFE), trading up 1.8% on the day.

