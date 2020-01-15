Markets
WMT

Dow Movers: WMT, UNH

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of UnitedHealth Group (UNH) topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.1%. Year to date, UnitedHealth Group registers a 0.1% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Walmart (WMT), trading down 1.1%. Walmart is lower by about 3.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Goldman Sachs Group (GS), trading down 0.7%, and Pfizer (PFE), trading up 1.8% on the day.

Dow Movers: WMT, UNH
VIDEO: Dow Movers: WMT, UNH

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WMT UNH

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular