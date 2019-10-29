Dow Movers: WMT, PFE

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Pfizer (PFE) topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.7%. Year to date, Pfizer has lost about 11.4% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Walmart (WMT), trading down 1.1%. Walmart is showing a gain of 26.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Travelers Companies (TRV), trading down 0.6%, and Merck & Co (MRK), trading up 2.0% on the day.

