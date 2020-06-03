Dow Movers: WMT, JPM

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of JPMorgan Chase topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.4%. Year to date, JPMorgan Chase has lost about 26.6% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Walmart, trading down 0.7%. Walmart is showing a gain of 3.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Pfizer, trading down 0.4%, and Dow, trading up 3.2% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.