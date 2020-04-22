Dow Movers: WMT, INTC

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Intel topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 4.5%. Year to date, Intel has lost about 1.6% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Walmart, trading down 0.1%. Walmart is showing a gain of 8.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Caterpillar, trading up 0.2%, and Exxon Mobil, trading up 3.8% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.