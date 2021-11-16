Dow Movers: WMT, HD

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Home Depot topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 4.2%. Year to date, Home Depot registers a 45.6% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Walmart, trading down 1.7%. Walmart is showing a gain of 0.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Kyndryl Holdings, trading down 1.1%, and UnitedHealth Group, trading up 1.7% on the day.

