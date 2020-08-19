Dow Movers: WMT, GS

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Goldman Sachs Group topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.1%. Year to date, Goldman Sachs Group has lost about 10.6% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Walmart, trading down 0.9%. Walmart is showing a gain of 12.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Procter & Gamble, trading down 0.4%, and JPMorgan Chase, trading up 1.9% on the day.

