Dow Movers: WMT, DOW

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Dow (DOW) topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.2%. Year to date, Dow registers a 14.2% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Walmart (WMT), trading down 1.0%. Walmart is showing a gain of 3.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), trading down 0.8%, and Chevron Corporation (CVX), trading up 1.7% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.