Dow Movers: WMT, DOW

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Dow topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.9%. Year to date, Dow Inc has lost about 10.3% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Walmart, trading down 0.6%. Walmart is lower by about 3.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Procter & Gamble, trading down 0.5%, and Caterpillar, trading up 1.4% on the day.

