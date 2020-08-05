Markets
Dow Movers: WMT, DIS

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Walt Disney topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 9.6%. Year to date, Walt Disney has lost about 11.1% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Walmart, trading down 1.6%. Walmart is showing a gain of 9.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Cisco Systems, trading down 0.5%, and Caterpillar, trading up 2.0% on the day.

