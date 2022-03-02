In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Chevron topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.4%. Year to date, Chevron registers a 31.9% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Walmart, trading down 0.5%. Walmart is lower by about 6.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Visa, trading down 0.4%, and Intel, trading up 2.9% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: WMT, CVX

