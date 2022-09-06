In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Caterpillar topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.8%. Year to date, Caterpillar has lost about 11.8% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Walmart, trading down 0.9%. Walmart Inc is lower by about 8.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Intel, trading down 0.9%, and Amgen, trading up 0.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: WMT, CAT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.