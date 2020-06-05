Dow Movers: WMT, BA

In early trading on Friday, shares of Boeing topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 8.6%. Year to date, Boeing has lost about 38.5% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Walmart, trading down 1.6%. Walmart is showing a gain of 1.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Verizon Communications, trading down 0.2%, and Exxon Mobil, trading up 8.0% on the day.

